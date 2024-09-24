Published 08:35 IST, September 24th 2024
Heavy Rain Alert for Maharashtra, Goa Today, Thunderstorms Expected
IMD has issued several alerts across states with very heavy to heavy rainfall warnings followed by thunderstorms in isolated areas. Check details here.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Heavy Rain Alert for Maharashtra, Goa Today, Thunderstorms Expected | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:35 IST, September 24th 2024