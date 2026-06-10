West Bengal Cabinet Portfolios Finalised, Swapan Dasgupta To Get Finance, Tapas Ray Industry - Know Full List

Kolkata: The suspense over the allocation of portfolios in the newly expanded West Bengal cabinet is set to end today, with the state government expected to issue the official notification at 12 pm.

Even before the formal announcement, top sources have verbally confirmed the names of ministers likely to head some of the most significant departments in the Suvendu Adhikari-led administration.

According to sources, senior BJP leader Tapas Ray is set to take charge as the state's Industry Minister, a portfolio that will be closely watched as the new government seeks to boost investments and accelerate industrial growth in West Bengal.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran political commentator Swapan Dasgupta has been entrusted with the crucial Finance Ministry, placing him at the helm of the state's fiscal management and budgetary planning.

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The Higher Education and Technical Polytechnic department is expected to go to Jagannath Chatterjee, while Dipak Burman is likely to oversee the School Education portfolio.

Senior BJP leader and first-time minister Shankar Ghosh is set to be assigned the dual responsibility of Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs, while tribal leader Manoj Orao is expected to take charge of the Forest Department.

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The portfolio allocation comes days after the BJP government expanded the West Bengal cabinet, inducting 35 legislators into the ministry. Since the swearing-in ceremony, speculation had been rife over the distribution of key departments, with party leaders maintaining that the exercise would be completed after consultations with the central leadership.

Earlier reports had suggested that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari would retain the influential Home Department, while major portfolios would be handed to leaders based on experience, administrative capabilities and regional representation.