West Bengal Rain Chaos: Red Alert and Flood Warning Issued for North Bengal; Severe Waterlogging Paralyses Kolkata Traffic

Continuous monsoon downpours have disrupted daily life across West Bengal, triggering a critical flood watch in northern districts, flooding streets in the state capital, and causing a dramatic lightning strike on an airport runway. From the saturated slopes of the Darjeeling hills to the waterlogged IT corridors of Kolkata, the heavy rainfall has forced civic emergency teams into action and left travelers stranded on major transit routes.

Lightning Strikes Stationary Aircraft at Kolkata Airport

The intensity of the morning thunderstorm was felt directly at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. An Agartala-bound IndiGo passenger aircraft was parked on the runway stand at aerobridge 56L when a powerful lightning bolt struck the plane. The severe electrical discharge caused an immediate power blackout inside the cabin, instantly shutting off all lights. Ground safety teams responded quickly to secure the aircraft, ensuring all 141 passengers and six crew members were safely deboarded without any injuries inside the cabin. However, two ground personnel working near the aircraft were affected by the discharge and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were later reported to be stable.

Severe Waterlogging Chokes Kolkata Traffic

At the exact same time, the torrential downpour overwhelmed city drainage infrastructure across major urban hubs. Inundation submerged key thoroughfares including Central Avenue, parts of Salt Lake, and the busy Sector V IT hub, turning the morning office rush hour into complete gridlock. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation activated several local pumping stations and deployed field teams to clear the low-lying stretches. While civic officials stated that the accumulation was not catastrophic, the deep waters caused severe traffic bottlenecks that left thousands of commuters stranded well into the afternoon.

North Bengal Infrastructure Hit by Rising River Levels

The situation remains critical in the northern districts, where heavy rainfall in neighbouring Sikkim and Bhutan has pushed major rivers including the Teesta and the Balason close to their danger marks. In the Darjeeling hills, the sudden surge completely washed away a temporary hume pipe bridge at Dudhia. The structure had served as a vital stopgap link between Siliguri and the Mirik subdivision since the old iron bridge collapsed. Authorities have now been forced to divert all vehicular traffic through longer alternative routes via Pankhabari and Kurseong. Furthermore, multiple landslips along the hills have choked segments of National Highway 110, temporarily cutting off direct road communication to upper hill stations.

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IMD Issues Severe Rainfall Warnings and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department has upgraded its weather advisories to a strict Red Alert for several northern districts, warning that the intense monsoon flow will persist. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar remain under a Red Alert for isolated, extremely heavy rainfall, while Orange Alerts are active for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar due to the high risk of further landslides. In South Bengal, districts including Kolkata, the 24 Parganas, and Medinipur are expected to face heavy showers, strong thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next 48 hours. State authorities have strongly advised residents in low-lying pockets and hilly terrains to avoid non-essential travel while emergency restoration measures are underway.

Suvendu Adhikari on North Bengal Rainfall

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that North Bengal, especially Kurseong and parts of the hill region, has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall since last night. He said, “Siliguri–Darjeeling received 240.6 mm of rain, and Champasari–Darjeeling recorded 207 mm. This has caused a lot of damage, one of the major damages being a bridge that has been completely washed out. Our river condition is still under control.”