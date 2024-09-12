sb.scorecardresearch
  West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Cal HC Grants Bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

Published 14:58 IST, September 12th 2024

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Cal HC Grants Bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

The Calcutta High Court granted bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'
The Calcutta High Court granted bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam
