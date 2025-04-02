West Bengal Weather Update: Heatwave Relief Soon? IMD Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms In These Districts. Know Full Forecast

Kolkata: After weeks of sweltering heat, people of West Bengal can now finally expect some relief in sight. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, thunderstorms and rain are projected across several districts. From Wednesday, coastal and western parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, are expected to experience a change in weather with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h and intermittent showers.

According to the IMD, the temperature will remain high for the next few days, with Kolkata’s maximum hovering between 35-36°C and western districts seeing highs of 36-38°C. However, an increase in atmospheric moisture from Wednesday will lead to rising humidity, followed by rain in the evening that may bring temporary relief.

Districts such as East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia are likely to see thunderstorms and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. On April 8, rainfall is expected in Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Bardhaman, further easing the heatwave conditions.

Source: IMD

The IMD’s extended forecast also warned of above-normal temperatures for April, May, and June, with persistent heatwave conditions.