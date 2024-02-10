Parliament: What all is expected to be taken up on Last Day of Parliament Budget Session? In Points

Advertisement

The Parliament's Budget session has been adjourned until February 10th in order to address "important government business". The ongoing budget session commenced on January 31 and was scheduled to close on February 9. It was, however, extended by a day. Parliament will hold final sitting before Lok Sabha polls.



What all is expected to be taken up on Last Day of Budget Session? In Points



⦁ It is reported that the Lok Sabha will have a brief discussion today regarding the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

⦁ The conversation about building the temple and holding Ram Lalla's "pran pratishtha" (consecration ceremony) will be started by BJP leader Satyapal Singh.

⦁ Later, Rajya Sabha will start a short-duration discussion on 'Shree Ram Mandir Ke Etihasic Nirman aur Pran Pratishta' (Historic construction of Shree Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta). BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha will bring up the topic for discussion.

⦁ On the same day, the Rajya Sabha has scheduled a brief discussion on the White Paper on the Indian Economy.

⦁ Sushil Kumar Modi and Prakash Javadekar, two BJP lawmakers, will bring up the topic and explain how it affects the nation's citizens' lives.

⦁ PM Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at approximately 5 p.m. to wrap up the budget session in advance of the elections, according to a report by the media.

⦁ In light of some "very important" legislative business that will be tabled for discussion and passage today, the BJP has sent a three-line whip to all of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, requesting their presence in Parliament.

⦁ Discussion Regarding Recent Bharat Ratna Awardees will take place today in Rajya Sabha