What is a Domicile Certificate? Mandatory Document You'll Need for Driving License in Maharashtra From August 1

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has announced that a domicile certificate will be mandatory for all new Driving License applicants from August 1, 2026, as part of a policy aimed at streamlining the licensing process.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed the Legislative Assembly that the proposal has already been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and will come into effect once it receives the necessary clearance.

The announcement came while the minister was responding to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande during the Question Hour.

What is a Domicile Certificate?

A domicile certificate is an official government document that establishes an individual's permanent residence in a particular state or Union Territory. Unlike a residence certificate, which only confirms a person's current address, a domicile certificate proves that a person considers a particular state to be their permanent home.

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The document is issued by designated authorities such as the Tehsildar, District Magistrate (DM) or other revenue department officials.

Why is It Important?

A domicile certificate serves as proof of permanent residency and enables eligible individuals to access several state-specific benefits and government services.

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It is commonly required for:

Admission under state quota in educational institutions

State government jobs and reservation benefits

Government housing and welfare schemes

State-specific subsidies and incentives

Certain loan and business-related applications

Government land allotment and regional schemes

From August 1, it will also become a mandatory document for obtaining aDriving License in Maharashtra.

Types of Domicile Certificates

There are three broad categories of domicile certificates:

Domicile by Birth: Issued to individuals born in a particular state. It generally remains valid unless the person permanently shifts and establishes domicile in another state. Domicile by Choice: Granted to individuals who move to another state and fulfil the prescribed residency conditions before applying for domicile there. Domicile by Dependence: Issued to spouses and children based on the domicile status of an eligible family member.

Domicile Certificate vs Residence Certificate

A domicile certificate and a residence certificate are often confused, but they serve different purposes.

A residence certificate merely confirms that a person is currently living at a particular address. A domicile certificate, on the other hand, establishes long-term permanent residency in a state and determines eligibility for various state-specific benefits and services.