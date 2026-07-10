What is 'Smart Border'? Amit Shah's 4-Pronged Plan for Infiltration-Free India

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on thursday outlined the Centre's vision of a "Smart Border", describing it as a modern, technology-driven security framework aimed at making India completely infiltration-free while strengthening surveillance, border infrastructure and coordination among security agencies.

Addressing the Land Border Districts' Superintendents of Police (SPs) Conference-2026 in New Delhi, Shah said the Modi government has transformed India's border management from a reactive to a proactive security apparatus by integrating technology, security forces, state administrations and local communities.

What is a Smart Border?

According to Amit Shah, the Smart Border vision is built around a four-pronged (quadrangular) security grid that brings together border guarding forces, state and district administrations, relevant Central government stakeholders and local citizens.

The objective is to create an integrated border security ecosystem capable of preventing infiltration, cross-border crime and emerging security threats.

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In a post on X after the conference, Shah said,"Modi govt has transformed India's border security from a reactive to a proactive apparatus by integrating the prowess of our security forces, administration, technology and the might of its citizens. Equipping it with a four-pronged security grid down to the district level through Smart Border, every inch of our frontiers will be secured with the world's most modern security ring."

Further, he said the government is building a robust system to ensure India becomes completely infiltration-free.

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He stressed that the government's long-term objective is not merely to stop infiltration but to build a security framework where illegal entry into the country becomes virtually impossible.

"Earlier, problems used to be permanent and solutions temporary. The Modi government is striking at the roots of the problems and making the solutions permanent," he added.

The Home Minister said the government has increased investment in border infrastructure by 400 per cent while adopting a scientific and technology-driven approach to securing India's frontiers.

He added that the government is moving away from an isolated border outpost model towards an integrated security grid, with district-level coordination playing a key role.

Shah also said that a secure border, prosperous border regions and a vigilant society together form the foundation of national security.

Highlighting security concerns in border districts, Shah said illegal infiltration remains the primary cause of abnormal demographic changes in border areas.

He noted that the Centre has launched the Demography Mission to study demographic shifts, identify abnormal growth patterns and recommend measures to address them. He also directed officials to ensure information related to demographic changes reaches higher authorities at the earliest.

India-Myanmar Border Fencing Underway

As part of the Smart Border initiative, Shah said the Centre is fencing the 1,610-km India-Myanmar border at an estimated cost of ₹31,000 crore.

The project is aimed at strengthening border security while curbing illegal infiltration and cross-border activities.

The Home Minister said the government's broader border security strategy seeks to combat proxy war, illegal infiltration, radicalisation, narcotics trafficking, smuggling, drone-related threats, cybercrime, organised crime and demographic changes.

He also said the Centre aims to make border villages more liveable, prevent migration from frontier regions and ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes under the Vibrant Villages Programme.