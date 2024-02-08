Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:37 IST
'What Will Happen...':Suchana Seth's Last Instagram Post Was About Her 4-Year-Old Son
Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was the candid click of her four-year-old son playing near an aquarium.
New Delhi: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was the candid click of her four-year-old son playing near an aquarium with the hashtag #WhatWillHappen. Her post garnered likes and comments from friends who praised her son's cuteness and charm. The caption read: "#whatwillhappen #wish #findinglosing #lifeisbeautiful #lightinwater #fish #holiday #magicofchildhood." Take a look at the post.
This marked her sole post featuring her son on her social media account.
Bengaluru 4-Year-Old Boy Murder Case: Top Developments
- The chief executive officer of the artificial intelligence start-up, arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in a service apartment in North Goa, tried to end her life after committing the gruesome crime.
- The Goa police arrested Suchana Seth, from Chitradurga in adjoining Karnataka on Monday night.
- She was brought to Goa on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for six days by a court in Mapusa town.
- The 39-year-old entrepreneur smothered her son to death in a room in the service apartment in Candolim, where they checked in on January 6, and then tried to commit suicide by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object, a senior police official said.
- The motive behind the gruesome murder was not immediately known, but Seth told the police she and her husband were estranged and that their divorce proceedings were currently underway.
Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:37 IST
