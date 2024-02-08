English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

'What Will Happen...':Suchana Seth's Last Instagram Post Was About Her 4-Year-Old Son

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was the candid click of her four-year-old son playing near an aquarium.

Digital Desk
Suchana Seth Last Insta Post
Suchana Seth Last Insta Post | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was the candid click of her four-year-old son playing near an aquarium with the hashtag #WhatWillHappen. Her post garnered likes and comments from friends who praised her son's cuteness and charm. The caption read: "#whatwillhappen #wish #findinglosing #lifeisbeautiful #lightinwater #fish #holiday #magicofchildhood." Take a look at the post.

This marked her sole post featuring her son on her social media account. 

Bengaluru 4-Year-Old Boy Murder Case: Top Developments 

  • The chief executive officer of the artificial intelligence start-up, arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in a service apartment in North Goa, tried to end her life after committing the gruesome crime.  
  • The Goa police arrested Suchana Seth, from Chitradurga in adjoining Karnataka on Monday night.
  • She was brought to Goa on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for six days by a court in Mapusa town.
  • The 39-year-old entrepreneur smothered her son to death in a room in the service apartment in Candolim, where they checked in on January 6, and then tried to commit suicide by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object, a senior police official said.
  • The motive behind the gruesome murder was not immediately known, but Seth told the police she and her husband were estranged and that their divorce proceedings were currently underway.
     
Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World36 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement