Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:22 IST
What Will Remain Open at AIIMS Delhi on January 22: Check Details
AIIMS Delhi has released a clarification stating that the outpatient department (OPD) will remain functional on January 22
New Delhi: After panic over All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi declared half-day holiday on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, AIIMS has released a clarification stating that the outpatient department (OPD) will remain functional on the day. AIIM has reversed its previous order to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
"In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services," a fresh office memorandum issued by AIIMS said on Sunday, January 21.
An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday said that the Government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.
"It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," the OM had stated.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:34 IST
