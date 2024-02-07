English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:22 IST

What Will Remain Open at AIIMS Delhi on January 22: Check Details

AIIMS Delhi has released a clarification stating that the outpatient department (OPD) will remain functional on January 22

Apoorva Shukla
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After panic over All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi declared half-day holiday on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, AIIMS has released a clarification stating that the outpatient department (OPD) will remain functional on the day. AIIM has reversed its previous order to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

"In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services," a fresh office memorandum issued by AIIMS said on Sunday, January 21. 

Advertisement
Image

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday said that the Government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.

"It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," the OM had stated.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World9 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives10 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement