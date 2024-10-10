Published 21:18 IST, October 10th 2024
When Ratan Tata Imparted Manmohan Singh's Security Team a Lesson on Excellence!
UP Minister Asim Arun recalls Ratan Tata’s pursuit of excellence, humility, and simple lifestyle during SPG security experiences.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
When Ratan Tata Imparted Manmohan Singh's Security Team a Lesson on Excellence! | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:18 IST, October 10th 2024