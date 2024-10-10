sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:18 IST, October 10th 2024

When Ratan Tata Imparted Manmohan Singh's Security Team a Lesson on Excellence!

UP Minister Asim Arun recalls Ratan Tata’s pursuit of excellence, humility, and simple lifestyle during SPG security experiences.

21:18 IST, October 10th 2024