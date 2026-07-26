‘Whenever I Close My Eyes, I See His Face’: 6-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Unmarked 15-Foot Pit at Greater Noida Housing Complex

A tragic incident unfolded in Greater Noida on Saturday evening when a six-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an unfenced, water-filled pit inside a residential society. Local residents have raised strong concerns over safety standards, pointing out that the deep excavation lacked basic warning signs or proper barricades.

How the Incident Happened

The victim, identified as Avyaan Surya, was playing cricket with his friends around 7 PM at Kaladham Society, a residential complex for artists. During the game, he accidentally stepped into the 15-foot-deep pit. Reports indicate that the excavation had been dug by the Greater Noida Authority for borewell construction and had accumulated rainwater.

Eyewitness Pranjal Rajput shared that a security guard immediately jumped into the water to save the child, followed by three to four residents. After searching frantically in the water for several minutes, the rescuers managed to locate Avyaan and pulled him out. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Family and Residents Demand Accountability

Calling the incident a case of severe negligence, Rajput stated that society members were unaware of such a deep excavation existing on the premises. Avyaan’s father, Siwan Yadav, who works as an art teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, and his wife, a nurse with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), rushed outdoors after hearing loud noises in the complex. They arrived just as neighbors were attempting the rescue effort.

Advertisement

Deeply grieved by the loss, Yadav held the responsible authorities accountable for failing to put safety measures in place.

"He hadn't seen the world. He was fond of playing outside like every other child. Whenever I close my eyes, I see his face," Yadav said, adding that no young child could have escaped from a pit that deep.

Advertisement

Grim Pattern of Negligence in the Region

This tragedy comes just 6 months after the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a Noida-based techie who drowned after his car fell into a deep drain. In that horrific incident, Mehta remained alive for two hours calling for help, but could not be saved as NDRF and SDRF teams delayed action, leaving his car to slowly sink in the water with him inside. The child's death inside a residential complex has once again brought public outrage over local infrastructure hazards and rescue response failures to the forefront.

Authority Blames Unauthorized Relocation and Lack of Safety

Addressing the latest tragedy, Greater Noida Authority General Manager A.K. Singh stated that the borewell project was being executed without the knowledge of senior officers. He explained that although the authority had approved a tube well to resolve local water supply issues, the project was intended for a different location.

According to Singh, the contractor unilaterally shifted the digging site without notifying officials and failed to secure the spot. Instead of proper safety barriers, only two bamboo poles were placed around the water-filled hole, a measure Singh described as gross negligence.

Police Take Action as Community Mourns