New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated a group of Members of Parliament (MPs) to an informal lunch at the Parliament canteen on Friday. A total of eight MPs from various political parties were invited to join the Prime Minister for the impromptu gathering. Among those present for lunch with PM Modi were BJP MPs Heena Gavit, S. Phangnon Konyak, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, L. Murugan, as well as TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey, and BJD MP Sasmit Patra. The eclectic mix of parliamentarians from different parties added a bipartisan flavor to the gathering. According to sources familiar with the event, the MPs received the invitation for the lunch at 2:30 pm via phone call, catching many of them by surprise. Prime Minister Modi, known for his occasional informal interactions with lawmakers, reportedly quipped to the MPs, "Chaliye, aapko ek punishment dena hai" ("Let's go, I have to give you a punishment").

PM Modi and MPs discuss about white paper: Reports

PM Modi reportedly spoke about white paper with MPs and stated that he was “shocked to see the gravity of mismanagement done by UPA in their tenure.” The PM also asked MPs how to spread the white paper amongst the public .

In conversation with PM Modi, Ladakh MP discussed the Nepal Earthquake situation and how the state came out of the grave situation.

According to media reports, PM Modi also talked about his daily routine, his exercise, his foreign trips, when he visited Karachi. PM reportedly stated that he sleeps for 3.5 hours and does not eat after 6pm.

PM Modi’s lunch with MPs featured a vegetarian meal

During the lunch, which featured a vegetarian meal, the Prime Minister and the MPs indulged in hearty conversations over a spread that included ragi laddoos, a popular Indian sweet made from finger millet.

More specific agenda of the lunch remains undisclosed.