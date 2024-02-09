Updated February 8th, 2024 at 22:05 IST
White Paper Reveals History of The Lost Decade: Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit
Smriti Irani was referring to the White Paper tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: While making a keynote address at the Republic India Women's Summit on Thursday Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted the erstwhile UPA government, saying that the ‘White Paper has narrated the history of decade we lost’. For the unversed, Irani was referring to the White Paper tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which highlighted the alleged ‘economic mismanagement’ by the previous UPA government and achievements of the 10 years of NDA rule.
Terming, the UPA's 2004-14 tenure a ‘lost decade’, Irani further said, "Under UPA, the 14 social and rural sector ministries had Rs 95,000 crore in budget that was left unspent."
On the other hand, listing the Narendra Modi-led government's achievement at the Republic TV summit, Irani asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, about one crore women have become Lakhpati didi, we are now aiming for three crore.
Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit: Key Takeaways From Her Address
- 40%-45% of assaults against women happened due to open defecation, said Smriti Irani.
- When Modi became the Pradhan Sevak, he addressed the issues of women from the ramparts of Red Fort. The man at the helm took up the issue: Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit.
- Women in my generation have gone through the problem of sanitation during the menstrual cycle. PM ensured menstrual hygiene and sanitary pads at Re 1.
- Under NDA rule 1 crore women become lakhpati didis, PM aims to make 3 cr women lakhpati didis.
- The agenda of women was never a part of G20 previously. PM ensured women-led development as the mainstream agenda of G20.
- Women making new room for discussion and discourse. Let men know women play a fair game.
- Let us pledge to make India a 'Viksit-Bharat' in 2047.
While concluding her address, Irani also thanked Republic and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for 'pausing his debate in prime time to listen to women of India'.
Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:51 IST
