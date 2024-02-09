Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

White Paper Reveals History of The Lost Decade: Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit

Smriti Irani was referring to the White Paper tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Digital Desk
Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit
Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit | Image:Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: While making a keynote address at the Republic India Women's Summit on Thursday Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted the erstwhile UPA government, saying that the ‘White Paper has narrated the history of decade we lost’. For the unversed, Irani was referring to the White Paper tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which highlighted the alleged ‘economic mismanagement’ by the previous UPA government and achievements of the 10 years of NDA rule. 

Terming, the UPA's 2004-14 tenure a ‘lost decade’, Irani further said, "Under UPA, the 14 social and rural sector ministries had Rs 95,000 crore in budget that was left unspent." 

On the other hand, listing the Narendra Modi-led government's achievement at the Republic TV summit, Irani asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, about one crore women have become Lakhpati didi, we are now aiming for three crore. 

Advertisement

Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit: Key Takeaways From Her Address

  • 40%-45% of assaults against women happened due to open defecation, said Smriti Irani.
  • When Modi became the Pradhan Sevak, he addressed the issues of women from the ramparts of Red Fort. The man at the helm took up the issue: Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit.
  • Women in my generation have gone through the problem of sanitation during the menstrual cycle. PM ensured menstrual hygiene and sanitary pads at Re 1.
  • Under NDA rule 1 crore women become lakhpati didis, PM aims to make 3 cr women lakhpati didis.
  • The agenda of women was never a part of G20 previously. PM ensured women-led development as the mainstream agenda of G20.
  • Women making new room for discussion and discourse. Let men know women play a fair game.
  • Let us pledge to make India a 'Viksit-Bharat' in 2047. 

While concluding her address, Irani also thanked Republic and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for 'pausing his debate in prime time to listen to women of India'. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement