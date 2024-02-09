English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore to Kerala Since 2014: FM Sitharaman Exposes CM's Lies Over Tax Devolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on stated that Kerala got Rs 1.57 lakh crore in tax devolution after 2014 as against Rs 46,000 crore between 2004 to 2014.

Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman Exposes Pinarayi Vijayan in Rajya Sabha
Nirmala Sitharaman Exposes Pinarayi Vijayan in Rajya Sabha | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Dismissing the INDI alliance's claims that the Narendra Modi government has treated non-BJP ruled states unfairly when it came to tax devolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday stated that Kerala got Rs 1.57 lakh crore in tax devolution after 2014 as against Rs 46,000 crore between 2004 to 2014. Few days back, the north-south divide was raked up by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh. The Congress MP had claimed that most of North India's development work was being fueled by South Indian taxpayers' money. 

Dispelling this fear, FM Sitharaman, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said that Tamil Nadu has seen four times increase in tax devolution as compared to previous 10 years under UPA. “Special addition to Tamil Nadu, Rs 505 crore was given for capital expenditure in 2022-23; Rs 3000 crore in 2023-2024. These all have been given for 50 years interest free”, said FM Sitharaman.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman in her Interim Budget speech had announced that the government will come out with a white paper on the economy outlining the economic mismanagement in the 10 years of UPA rule till 2014.

The NDA government has overcome the crisis of those years, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development, Sitharaman said.

Advertisement

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The Government will lay a White Paper on table of the House," she had said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement