Who are Veena Rani and Vinay Singhal? Delhi HC Suspends Two District Judges Over Alleged Misconduct

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has suspended two district judges over separate allegations of misconduct and ordered disciplinary proceedings against them.

The judicial officers have been identified as District Judge Veena Rani, posted at Saket Courts, and District Judge Vinay Singhal, serving at Tis Hazari Courts.

According to the suspension orders, Singhal was suspended on July 10, while the order against Rani was issued on July 15, and both judges have been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings.

Who Is Judge Veena Rani and Why Was She Suspended?

Veena Rani is a senior judicial officer of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service who was serving as a District Judge in the South-East District at Saket Courts in New Delhi. She was presiding over a commercial court before her suspension.

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Rani is reportedly facing allegations related to "forum shopping", a practice in which a litigant attempts to have a case heard before a particular court or judge perceived to be more favourable to their interests.

Her suspension was reportedly approved at a full court meeting of the Delhi High Court and formally notified on July 15.

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Disciplinary proceedings will now be initiated in connection with the allegations against her.

During the period of suspension, Rani has been directed to report to the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, South-East District, Saket, which will serve as her headquarters.

Who is Judge Vinay Singhal and What are the Allegations Against Him?

Vinay Singhal was serving as a district judge at the Tis Hazari Courts before being placed under suspension on July 10.

The allegations against Singhal reportedly concern irregularities in the appointment of court auctioneers. He is accused of appointing allegedly ineligible individuals as auctioneers and allowing them to receive inflated payments.

The allegations will be examined as part of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him. During his suspension, the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Tis Hazari Courts has been designated as his headquarters.

The High Court has also directed that both judicial officers cannot leave Delhi during their suspension without obtaining prior permission.