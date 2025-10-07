'Who Invites Him Is A Mystery?': BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Universities Lecture Invitations

Jaipur: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday questioned why Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is invited to foreign universities. In contrast, he isn't invited to speak at any Indian universities. Trivedi's remarks follow Gandhi's recent comments at EIA University in Colombia, where he criticised the Central government.

The BJP leader criticised Rahul Gandhi for delivering lectures abroad, claiming he tarnishes India's image and ignores the country's achievements, adding, “Who invites him is a mystery?”. "There are several learned leaders in Congress. But why does no one invite them to foreign Universities, but invite only Rahul Gandhi? If he is so learned, why do no University in the country invites him? Who invites him is a mystery. He goes there and says things," said Trivedi.

"This comes after Rahul Gandhi, on October 2, took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy. India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages. In fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Trivedi also condemned the attempt to attack CJI BR Gavai by hurling an object at him. He mentioned that, even in such a situation, the CJI showed "restraint," which was appreciated by PM Narendra Modi.

"This is highly condemnable. PM reacted to it yesterday. Even in such a situation, Justice Gavai showed restraint, PM appreciated it. He also spoke with the CJI," he said. A lawyer on Monday entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India and attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with the alleged intent to attack him.