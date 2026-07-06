Who Is Bajrang Lal Bagra? Ex-NALCO CMD, Chartered Accountant Named Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Exit

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Bajrang Lal Bagra as its new General Secretary, marking a significant leadership change at a time when the trust is facing intense scrutiny over alleged irregularities in temple donations.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the trust in Ayodhya on Monday, where the resignation of outgoing General Secretary Champat Rai was accepted. Rai stepped down on moral grounds following the controversy surrounding the alleged mishandling of donation funds at the Ram Mandir, although investigators have not accused him of direct financial wrongdoing.

Who Is Bajrang Lal Bagra?

Bajrang Lal Bagra is a Chartered Accountant with decades of experience in both corporate leadership and social organisations. He currently serves as the International General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a position he assumed in February 2024.

Originally from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Bagra built a distinguished career in India’s public sector before joining the VHP full-time. He served as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), one of the country’s Navratna public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Mines.

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Before becoming CMD, he held key financial positions as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer at both NALCO and RITES Ltd., earning a reputation for financial management and corporate governance.

Following his voluntary retirement from NALCO, Bagra became actively involved in the VHP. Over the years, he has served as Joint General Secretary and also led the Ekal Abhiyan as its president and chief executive, overseeing educational and social outreach initiatives across rural India.

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Leadership Change Amid Donation Controversy

The appointment comes as the Ram Mandir Trust attempts to restore public confidence following allegations of theft from temple donations.

The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that several crore rupees collected through devotees’ offerings had gone missing. A police investigation and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) later uncovered alleged thefts by employees responsible for counting donations.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly exploited CCTV blind spots and, at times, disabled or obstructed surveillance cameras while stealing cash. Police have registered an FIR and arrested multiple accused in connection with the case.

While the investigation has not established any direct financial misappropriation by the trust’s senior office-bearers, the episode raised questions about administrative oversight. In the wake of mounting public criticism, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra chose to resign, citing moral responsibility.

Focus on Governance

Bagra’s appointment is expected to strengthen the trust’s administrative and financial oversight. His background in corporate finance, auditing and public sector management is likely to be seen as an asset as the trust works to improve transparency and rebuild public confidence following the donation controversy.