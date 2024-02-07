English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:08 IST

Who is Champai Soren? 10 Things to Know About Jharkhand's New Chief Minister

Jharkhand: Champai Soren, Jharkhand Transport minister, on Wednesday took over the post of Chief Minister of the state following Hemant Soren's arrest.

Isha Bhandari
Jharkhand: Champai Soren, Jharkhand Transport minister, is likely to take over the post of Chief Minister of the state.
Image:PTI
Jharkhand: Champai Soren, Transport Minister is Jharkhand's new Chief Minister. This comes amidst talks of a potential change in leadership in Jharkhand following Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by ED. Champai Soren, an MLA from Seraikela and a prominent figure in the Jharkhand government, is known as the "Tiger of Jharkhand." His background includes a connection to agriculture, much like his father Semal Soren, who was a farmer. Champai has actively engaged in farming activities alongside his political responsibilities.

10 Things to Know About Jharkhand's New CM Champai Soren 

  1. Champai Soren's huge contribution in Agriculture 
  2. Champai Soren has a history of association with the Soren family, particularly with Hemant Soren's father, Shibu Soren. 
  3. Champai Soren played a crucial role in supporting Shibu Soren during the Jharkhand movement.
  4. Champai Soren is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district.
  5. Champai Soren received education up to the 10th grade from a government school.
  6. Champai Soren got married at a young age and had four sons and three daughters.
  7. Champai Soren initiated his political career by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election in his Saraikela seat. He later joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
  8. In the government led by BJP leader Arjun Munda, Champai Soren was appointed Cabinet Minister. 
  9. Champai Soren held crucial ministries during this period. Champai served as a minister from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013. 
  10. Champai Soren became the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government.

Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand has publicly acknowledged the relationship with Champai Soren. This connection is evident in Hemant Soren's gestures of respect, such as touching Champai Soren's feet and seeking blessings on various public platforms.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:32 IST

