Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Who is Justice Justice PB Varale — Supreme Court's 3rd Sitting Judge From Dalit Community

Justice PB Varale would be the third sitting apex court judge from the Dalit community.

Digital Desk
Justice Varale (File Pic)
Justice Varale (File Pic) | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court  Once he takes oath, the top court will attain its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. He would become the third sitting apex court judge from the Dalit community. The other two judges from the SC community are Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar. For the unversed, a vacancy arose in the apex court following the retirement of Justice SK Kaul last month. Justice Varale’s appointment came within a week of the SC Collegium recommending his name.

While recommending his name earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium said it took into consideration the fact that he is among the senior-most high court judges and is the only HC chief justice from the Scheduled Caste.

”In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Prasarma Bhalachandra Varale, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a law ministry notification read.

Who is Justice Prasanna B Varale? 

Justice Varale has gained widespread recognition for proactively initiating suo-moto cases in the public interest, particularly with a focus on scrutinizing the conduct of the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments. 

Serving as a vigilant overseer, he has consistently held these governments accountable, raising challenging queries and imposing penalties on officials found to be in violation. 

Notably, under his supervision, the Karnataka High Court has taken cognizance of various news reports, ensuring a robust and proactive approach to addressing issues of public concern.  

Currently holding the position of Chief Justice at the Karnataka High Court, Justice Varale started his legal career after enrolling as an advocate in August 1985, working under the guidance of advocate SN Loya during his formative years. His commitment to legal education was evident as he also served as a lecturer at Ambedkar Law College in Aurangabad until 1992.

Justice Varale's judicial journey commenced with his appointment as a judge of the Bombay High Court on July 18, 2008. Recognizing his legal acumen and integrity, he earned elevation to the esteemed role of Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on October 15, 2022.

The Supreme Court's Collegium resolution, as published on their official website, attests to Justice Varale's standing as a competent judge characterised by unimpeachable conduct, integrity, and a consistent adherence to high professional ethics throughout his career.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

