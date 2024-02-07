Kalpana Soren's presence at recent meetings with state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario | Image: PTI

Jharkhand: Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is likely to take over the post of Chief Minister of the state, if her husband Hemant Soren gets arrested in an alleged money laundering case. As political drama unfolds in Jharkhand surrounding Chief Minister Hemant Soren and speculations of his wife, Kalpana Soren, assuming the role of the next Chief Minister, here are 10 key facts about Kalpana Soren.

1. Non-Political Background: Kalpana Soren is not from any political background and originally hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

2. Marriage to Hemant Soren: Kalpana and Hemant Soren entered matrimony on February 7, 2006.

3. Family Life: Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren have two children - Nikhil and Ansh.

4. Family Background: Kalpana's father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. Apart from her family responsibilities, Kalpana is involved in business and charity work.

5. Educational Background: Born in Ranchi in 1976, Kalpana studied engineering and pursued an MBA.

6. Professional Endeavors: Reportedly engaged in organic farming, Kalpana is known to run a school as part of her various professional endeavors.

7. Political Landscape: As Kalpana Soren is not an MLA, her potential ascension to the Chief Minister's post would require a present MLA to vacate their seat.

8. Family Dynamics: Speculations of Kalpana becoming the CM have sparked discussions within the Soren family. Hemant's brother, Basant Soren, and sister-in-law, Sita Soren, reportedly did not agree to the proposal.

9. Family Unity: Despite rumors of family discord, Hemant's brother denied any rift, asserting that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) family is united, dismissing claims of division in the Soren family.

10. Recent Developments in Kalpana Soren Taking Over as CM: Amidst political turmoil, it is reported that at least 35 MLAs were present at a JMM meeting where the proposal to make Kalpana Soren the next Chief Minister was floated. MLAs allegedly signed a letter of support without specifying names, fueling speculations that Kalpana may assume leadership in the event of her husband's arrest.

Kalpana Soren's presence at recent meetings with state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario. The political landscape in Jharkhand remains tense with anticipation.