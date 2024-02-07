Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Who is Kalpana Soren, the Frontrunner to Become Jharkhand CM? 10 Points

Kalpana Soren's presence at recent meetings with state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario.

Isha Bhandari
Kalpana Soren's presence at recent meetings with state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario
Kalpana Soren's presence at recent meetings with state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jharkhand: Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is likely to take over the post of Chief Minister of the state, if her husband Hemant Soren gets arrested in an alleged money laundering case. As political drama unfolds in Jharkhand surrounding Chief Minister Hemant Soren and speculations of his wife, Kalpana Soren, assuming the role of the next Chief Minister, here are 10 key facts about Kalpana Soren. 

1. Non-Political Background: Kalpana Soren is not from any political background and originally hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Advertisement

2. Marriage to Hemant Soren: Kalpana and Hemant Soren entered matrimony on February 7, 2006.

3. Family Life: Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren have two children - Nikhil and Ansh.

Advertisement

4. Family Background: Kalpana's father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. Apart from her family responsibilities, Kalpana is involved in business and charity work.

5. Educational Background: Born in Ranchi in 1976, Kalpana studied engineering and pursued an MBA.

Advertisement

6. Professional Endeavors: Reportedly engaged in organic farming, Kalpana is known to run a school as part of her various professional endeavors.

7. Political Landscape: As Kalpana Soren is not an MLA, her potential ascension to the Chief Minister's post would require a present MLA to vacate their seat.

Advertisement

8. Family Dynamics: Speculations of Kalpana becoming the CM have sparked discussions within the Soren family. Hemant's brother, Basant Soren, and sister-in-law, Sita Soren, reportedly did not agree to the proposal.

9. Family Unity: Despite rumors of family discord, Hemant's brother denied any rift, asserting that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) family is united, dismissing claims of division in the Soren family.

Advertisement

10. Recent Developments in Kalpana Soren Taking Over as CM: Amidst political turmoil, it is reported that at least 35 MLAs were present at a JMM meeting where the proposal to make Kalpana Soren the next Chief Minister was floated. MLAs allegedly signed a letter of support without specifying names, fueling speculations that Kalpana may assume leadership in the event of her husband's arrest.

Kalpana Soren's presence at recent meetings with state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario. The political landscape in Jharkhand remains tense with anticipation.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Delhi's minimum Temp settles at 7 Degrees Celsius, AQI 'Moderate'

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Starved 191 children to Death in Kenya: Doomsday Cult Leader Charged

    World8 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  5. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement