Who's Amandeep Kaur: Punjab Woman Cop and Insta Star Dismissed After Being Caught with Rs 2 Crore Heroin

New Delhi: Amandeep Kaur, a Punjab Police constable, has been dismissed from service after being arrested with 17.7 grams of heroin in Bathinda district, as per media reports.

The 27-year-old cop, who was previously stationed in Mansa but was assigned to Bathinda Police Lines, gained attention not only for her professional role but also for her social media presence.

Kaur has over 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts reels showcasing her lifestyle, luxury items, and police uniform.

Her social media behavior caught the attention of the Punjab Police, especially since officers are prohibited from sharing reels or videos in uniform according to departmental guidelines.

Kaur, however, ignored this directive and continued to flaunt her uniform, expensive watches, branded handbags, and high-end vehicles in her posts. Some of her videos even mocked the police force, with lyrics that suggested corruption within the system.

In one of her reels, Kaur can be seen sporting a police uniform while standing next to a Mahindra Thar, with lyrics in the background that referenced criminal activities and police complicity. This behavior, coupled with her arrest for possessing the drugs, led to her swift dismissal from the force under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, which allows for the termination of a government employee’s service.