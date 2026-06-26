Who Was Nandini Bosmiya? NCW Orders FIR, Arrests And Probe Into 21-Year-Old Rajkot AAP Leader's Death

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of 21-year-old Nandini Anandbhai Bosmiya in Rajkot, Gujarat, and directed the Gujarat Police to ensure immediate and effective action in the case.

In a statement, the Commission described Nandini's death under ‘suspicious circumstances’ as serious and distressing. It also spoke about allegations of prolonged physical, psychological and financial exploitation and mentioned media reports highlighting Nandini was forced to undergo a hysterectomy under pressure.

The Commission said that Nandini's final message before her death and the circumstances surrounding the incident had raised further concerns.

FIR, Arrests And Medical Probe Ordered

Taking serious note of the matter, the NCW has written to the Director General of Police, Gujarat, seeking immediate action. The Commission directed that an FIR must be registered and that all accused persons be arrested at the earliest. It also called for a detailed investigation into the allegations that Nandini was forced to undergo a hysterectomy, including scrutiny of the role of the medical facility and the medical personnel involved.

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The NCW further directed that a comprehensive forensic post-mortem examination be conducted by a panel of expert doctors. It also sought an investigation into allegations of financial exploitation and recovery of the victim's assets, wherever applicable.

Additionally, the Commission called for a review of an earlier complaint reportedly registered in Junagadh and sought an examination of any possible institutional lapses linked to the case.

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The Gujarat Police has been asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

Who Was Nandini Bosmiya?

21-year-old Nandini Anandbhai Bosmiya was originally from Navagadh in Jetpur. She was the eldest among two sisters and a brother. She had contested the Jetpur-Navagadh Municipality election as a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Her father, Anandbhai, is also an AAP worker.

According to police, Nandini died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself in a rented room in Rajkot. Before taking the extreme step, she posted a status on social media that read, "Papa, I have lost the battle of life."

Allegations Against Live-In Partner

It has come to the fore that Nandini had been in a relationship with a man named Aslam from Junagadh. On October 27, 2023, she allegedly left her home and moved to Rajkot started living with him.

Aslam was already married and had a son. Both families had strongly opposed the relationship. According to Nandini's father, Aslam and his family had been subjecting her to continuous mental and physical harassment for a long time. He believes his daughter took the extreme step out of desperation. The Taluka Police have recorded his statement and initiated the process of registering a formal complaint.

The family also informed that the dispute escalated about five months ago when Aslam's wife, aunt and other relatives, along with others, allegedly attacked Nandini in Junagadh. A complaint regarding the incident was registered at the Junagadh 'C' Division Police Station.

Following the alleged attack, Nandini and Aslam had been living together in a rented room in Rajkot for the past five months. However, her family claimed that even during this period, she continued to face severe harassment.

According to Nandini's sister, Rupal, her final message stated that Aslam had pawned all of her gold and silver jewellery. She also alleged that Nandini had repeatedly told her over the past month that the torture by Aslam and his family had become unbearable.

Rupal claimed that Nandini wanted to leave Aslam, live independently and start a new life by working, but lost her battle before she could do so.

Forced Hysterectomy Allegation

One of the most serious allegations in the case concerns the removal of Nandini's uterus. According to her sister, Aslam allegedly told Nandini that since he was already married and had a child, he did not want any more children. She alleged that he manipulated Nandini into trusting him and subsequently had her undergo surgery to remove her uterus.