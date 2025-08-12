Who Was Sarla Bhat? Brave Kashmiri Pandit Nurse Who Defied Terrorists. Fresh Evidence Exposes Pak-Backed Terror in 1990 Murder Case

Srinagar: After more than three decades, there has been a major development in the 1990 murder case of Sarla Bhat, a young Kashmiri Pandit nurse who was killed during the height of militancy in Kashmir.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir carried out raids at eight places in Srinagar today. These searches have led to the discovery of important evidence linked to the Sarla Bhat killing. Officials say this could help reveal the full story behind her murder and bring those responsible to justice.

Who Was Sarla Bhat?

Sarla Bhat was a 27-year-old nurse from Anantnag, working at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, Srinagar. On the night of April 18, 1990, she was kidnapped from her hostel at SKIMS by terrorists believed to be from the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

The next morning, on April 19, her body was found in Umar Colony, Mallabagh. She had been shot multiple times and tortured. A note was found with her body, falsely calling her a police informer. Her murder was meant to scare the Kashmiri Pandit community and force them to flee the valley. Even her family was threatened and warned not to attend her funeral.

Sarla was known to be brave and had refused to leave her job or the valley, even when many others were forced to flee. Her courage and refusal to bow down to terrorists made her a target.

What Happened After Her Death?

A police case (FIR No. 56/1990) was registered at Nigeen Police Station, but the killers were never caught. The case remained unsolved for over 30 years.

In 2023, the case was handed over to the SIA for a fresh investigation. Today’s searches are part of that ongoing investigation.

Fresh Evidence Exposes in 1990 Murder Case

Officials say the evidence found today includes important documents and digital data that could help identify those behind the murder. They believe it also points to support from Pakistan-based terror groups.

The J&K government has said it is committed to finding the truth and delivering justice to Sarla’s family.