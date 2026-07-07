Who Was Vicky Chhaimar? Wanted Dacoit With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed In UP STF Encounter Had 21+ Robbery-Murder Cases

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, Asif alias Vicky Chhaimar, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida Unit on the morning of July 7, 2026, in the Bivana police station area of Ambedkar Nagar district. According to the UP STF, the team engaged with criminals during an operation in the area. During the encounter, Asif allegedly opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, he sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Who Was Asif Alias Vicky Chhaimar?

The deceased has been identified as Asif alias Vicky Chhaimar, son of Babu alias Mazhar, and a resident of Makanpur under Bilhaur police station in Kanpur Nagar.

He had been absconding for years and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. Police said that he was one of the most wanted criminals in several robbery-cum-murder cases and had over 21 criminal cases registered against him across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the STF, Asif and his gang were notorious for breaking into houses, holding families hostage during robberies, and killing anyone who resisted. He was wanted in several sensational crimes, including dacoity, robbery and murder.

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One of the most horrific cases linked to him was the 2014 Shahganj case in Jaunpur, where he and his associates allegedly held a family hostage, looted jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees, and attacked five family members with sharp-edged weapons. Two victims, Swati and Suman, later died during treatment.

Major cases involving Asif

October 19, 2013 (Sultanpur): Along with around 10 gang members, he allegedly entered a house under Kotwali Dehat police station, committed robbery and murdered a resident. He remained wanted in the case.

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2014 (Jaunpur): In the Shahganj double murder case, he allegedly held a family hostage, looted valuables and fatally attacked family members with sharp weapons. Two women later died during treatment.

August 15, 2015 (Kaushambi): Under Kokhraj police station limits, he allegedly committed robbery at a house and murdered the parents of complainant Avni Kumar Tagore.

August 19, 2015 (Muzaffarnagar): Along with ten accomplices, he allegedly broke into the house of Mahavir Singh under Chhapar police station, held the family hostage, committed dacoity and critically injured the complainant's daughter-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon. Police said the gang also carried out dacoities in five other houses the same night.

January 13, 2021 (Kanpur Dehat): He was also accused of murdering Tasim, the husband of Reshma, under Rasulabad police station limits.

Police said that Asif was specifically wanted in connection with the 2013 Sultanpur dacoity-cum-murder case, the 2014 Jaunpur dacoity-cum-double murder case and the 2015 Muzaffarnagar dacoity case.