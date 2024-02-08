English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Who Were Kothari Brothers? Kar Sevaks Shot Dead During Ram Mandir Movement In 1990

Kothari Brothers: The Kothari family, hailing from Kolkata, waited for January 22, 2024, for over 30-years.

Ronit Singh
Ram and Sharad Kothari
Ram and Sharad Kothari | Image:ANI/PTI
  • 2 min read
Kothari Brothers: As the much-anticipated Pran Pratishta ceremony that will mark the inauguration of the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya draws closer, there are families for whom the ocasion is very special.

The Kothari family, hailing from Kolkata, waited for January 22, 2024, for over 30-years. The two brothers of the family-- Ram and Sharad (Kothari brothers)-- were among the first to hoist the saffron flag on the disputed Babri Mosque on October 30 1990.

Both of them were later killed in the open firing by state police on November 2, 1990. The claimed the title of ‘martyrs’ for the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir movement. 

Their sister, Purnima Kothari, has been invited to participate in the Pran Pratishta cermony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.

"This is the first joy in the last 33 years. We waited for 33 years after the sacrifice of my brothers, and we are very happy... I have not forgotten anything of what happened to my brothers 33 years ago...Today we are able to see the grand Ram Temple in front of our eyes. But at some time, we lost all hope we had... I thought I would never be able to witness it... I am happy and proud... The sacrifice of my brothers is getting its due respect today..." sister of the Kothari Brothers, Purnima Kothari said after receiving the invitation for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Whole story behind the Kothari Brothers who died at Ayodhya Karseva (1990)
Sister of Kothari Brothers, Purnima Kothari at her residence in Kolkata: Image@X

Who were Kothari brothers? 

Ram and Sharad Kothari, aged 22 and 20, were residents of Kolkata and prominent members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). They both joined the call by VHP for Karseva in Ayodhya.   

The Kothari brothers led about 60 Kar Sevaks to Ayodhya on October 22, 1990. The VHP members marched towards the dispute Babri Mosque land, donning saffron-coloured clothes which read at the back ‘Kafan (Shroud).' 

Both of them, on their way to Ayodhya, was stopped in Banaras (now Varanasi). They took a taxi to Kolapur and from there, they walked 200km to reach Ayodhya on October 30. Later on November 2, the then Mulayam Singh government directed the Police forces to open fire on Kar Sevaks. During the operation, both of them lost their lives.

The sister of Kothari brothers, Purima said if they (UP Police) wanted to stop them, they could have fired at their feet. "Why did they have to kill them?" she added.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

