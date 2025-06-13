Who Were the 12 Crew Members Killed in the Air India Plane Crash? From a Veteran Captain to Travel Influencer Roshni

Who Were the 12 Crew Members Killed in the Air India Plane Crash? | Image: X

Ahmedabad: In a tragic accident, an Air India Dreamliner flight bound for London’s Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon, killing 241 people. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, with only one survivor, the airline confirmed.

The lone survivor has been identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin. He was seated on Seat 11A and miraculously survived the devastating crash.

Among those who lost their lives were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian. All 12 cabin crew members also died in the tragedy.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Pilot in Command

The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder, who had 1,100 hours of flight experience, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Captain Sabharwal, aged 60, lived in Jalvayu Vihar, Powai (Mumbai) with his elderly father. He was just months away from retirement, making his passing even more heartbreaking.

Deepak Pathak, Flight Attendant from Badlapur

Deepak Pathak, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, worked as a flight attendant for 11 years with Air India. His sister recalled how he had called their mother Thursday morning to say “good morning.” Deepak was one of five siblings and had been married for four years.

Saineeta Chakravarty, S

Saineeta Chakravarty, aged 35, lived in Santacruz West, Mumbai. She had recently joined Air India after previously working with Go Air. Her mother, overwhelmed with grief, told reporters:

“Please give me one day. Let her come home first.”

Nganthoi Kongbrailatpam Sharma, Manipur

Nganthoi Sharma, one of the 12 cabin crew members, was from Manipur. Her family struggled to reach her after the crash.

“We kept calling her, but no one answered. We eventually stopped so her phone battery wouldn’t die,” said her relative K Khenjita.

Nganthoi was the middle child among three siblings.

Roshni Rajendra Songhare, Travel Influencer and Flight Attendant

Roshni Songhare, a cabin crew member and popular travel influencer on Instagram with over 54,000 followers, also died in the crash. A resident of Dombivli, Maharashtra, her death was confirmed by Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan, who said:

“Her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace.”

Other Cabin Crew Members

Other victims among the cabin crew include:

Shradha Dhavan

Aparna Mahadik

Maithili Patil

Irfan Shaikh

Lamnunthem Singson

Manisha Thapa