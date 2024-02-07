Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Why A Delhi Nurse Couple Resigned, Returned To Hometown Kerala And Now Seeking Mercy Killing? Check

Kerala: The family has no way to survive, therefore Manu, his wife Smitha, and their kids want to petition the supreme court for mercy killing.

Pritam Saha
Kerala Couple Seeks Mercy Killing
Kerala Couple Seeks Mercy Killing | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kottayam: A family of five people from this Kozhuvanal panchayat is considering asking the Supreme Court to approve their request for euthanasia. The family has no way to survive, therefore Manu, his wife Smitha, and their kids want to petition the supreme court for mercy killing.

A Rare Disease

Following the diagnosis of their two younger children, Sandrin and Santino, with a rare condition, the couple, a nurse couple working in Delhi, resigned and went back to Kerala. Manu and Smitha were using their properties as collateral when they took out loans from other people to pay for the children's medical care and daily costs. The family also received assistance from a few philanthropists.

Search For Jobs

In an attempt to make ends meet, the couple knocked on several doors. The civic authority chose to extend an employment offer to Smitha subsequent to presenting a case to the Kozhuvanal panchayat. In spite of this, the panchayat secretary was hesitant to provide the government the report that the civic body committee had produced suggesting that Smitha be hired.  

Role Of Human Rights Commission 

Once the family contacted the Human Rights Commission, the secretary forwarded the report. But there has been ongoing doubt over Smith's chances of landing the position. In light of this, the family made the decision to file a petition before the Supreme Court and the High Court to allow euthanasia. 

What Is Euthanasia

The act of mercifully ending the life of a person who suffers from a physical illness that prevents them from living their life, or allowing them to pass away by not providing artificial life support or treatment, is known as euthanasia. 

It is typically viewed as either murder (if carried out by someone other than the patient) or suicide (if carried out by the patient themself) because most legal systems do not specifically address it. Nonetheless, in situations of severe suffering, doctors are legally permitted to refuse life extension and to give painkillers even if doing so results in the patient's death.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement