Why Are Farmers Protesting? 10 Points on the 'Dilli Chalo' March

New Delhi: A number of farmer associations, primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have called for the march to take place in New Delhi on February 13. In the meantime, the government of Haryana has fortified the state's border with Punjab by installing concrete blocks and barbed wire to prevent the farmers' planned 'Dilli Chalo' march. In addition, a traffic advisory has been released by Delhi Police to help commuters avoid traffic jams.

More than 200 farm unions have announced that they will march to Delhi on February 13 to pressure the Centre to accept a number of demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The protests are being organized by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).



10 Reasons Why Farmers Are Protesting in New Delhi

Legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP): Farmers are demanding a legal framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Government of India sets the MSP price to shield farmers, who are the producers, from unjustified price drops in years of exceptional output.

Implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations: In 2006, the National Commission on Farmers, led by Dr. M. S. Swaminathan, turned in its report. The Commission recommended, among other things, that MSP be at least 50% higher than the weighted average cost of production. Farmers are demanding the implementation of the recommendations in the report. Farm debt waiver: Through this protest, farmers are raising a demand that the loans or debts of farmers be written off at the earliest. Pension for farmers: One of the demands of the farmers is a monthly pension of ₹10,000 after they turn 60. Pension For Farm Labourers: The farmers are also demanding pension for farm labourers and agriculture workers. Withdrawal of police cases against farmers for burning their crop residue: The farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of FIRs registered for burning their crop residue Withdrawal of cases against farmers protesting in 2021: Many farmers have been waiting for their names to be removed from the FIRs that were filed during the protests that lasted a full year. Justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Two years since the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the victims are yet to get justice. The farmers are demanding justice for the victim farmers in the incident. Compensation for crop damage caused by floods: Farmers are demanding compensation for the amount of money they have lost duiring crop losses in the floods. 2024 Farmer protest have roots in 2021: Three controversial farm laws were rolled back by the Center as a result of farmer protests in 2020–2021.



