Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Why Is Indian Tricolour Unfurled On Republic Day But Hoisted On Independence Day?

India celebrates two events marking its independence and sovereignty- Independence Day on August 15 every year and January 26 as the Republic day.

Apoorva Shukla
The Tricolour.
Indian Tricolour flying high | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian tricolour on January 26, Friday, marking the 75th Republic Day at the Kartavya Path followed by the national anthem and 21 gun salutes. The event marks the 75 years of adoption of the constitution. 

India celebrates two events marking its independence and sovereignty- Independence Day on August 15 every year and January 26 as the Republic day. You would be amazed to know that both these celebrations have unique flag rituals. 

While the national flag- Tiranga- is unfurled at the Kartavya Path on Republic Day, distinct from the tradition observed on Independence Day when the flag is hoisted. On Republic day, the flag is already closed and tied at the top of the flag pole and the President just unfurls it. The unfurling of the flag signifies the birth of the nation's democratic spirit. As the tricolour gracefully unfolded, it symbolized the constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the backbone of India's governance. 

Whereas on Independence Day, the flag is first pulled from the bottom to the top of the flag pole and then hoisted. The hoisting on Independence Day symbolises the rise of a new nation, patriotism, and freedom from colonial rule.

The difference in the flag rituals reflects the historical context of each celebration. While Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, Republic Day underscores the significance of the Constitution in shaping India's destiny. Both occasions serve as poignant reminders of the nation's journey and its commitment to democracy and freedom.

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

