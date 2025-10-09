‘Why is there Rush to Conduct Tamil Nadu TRB Exams?’: TTV Dhinakaran Urges Postponement of Exam amid Candidates' Concerns Over New Syllabus

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to postpone the upcoming Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) examination, scheduled for October 12. His appeal comes to allow candidates more preparation time following the introduction of a new syllabus this year.

In a post shared on X, AMMK General Secretary said, "Why is there a rush to conduct the examination for the postgraduate teacher position? - The Teachers Recruitment Board should come forward to postpone the examination to allow candidates to prepare in accordance with the new syllabus."

Dhinakaran further said that according to the emerging reports, the TRB has decided to move ahead with the exam as scheduled, even after the Madras High Court directed it to consider postponing the date in response to a case pursued by the candidates.

"Reports have emerged that the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has announced that the examination for the postgraduate teacher position, scheduled for October 12, will proceed as planned, despite the continuous requests from candidates to postpone it," he said.

"Even though the High Court has ordered consideration of postponing the examination date in a case pursued by the candidates, the Teachers Recruitment Board's stubborn insistence on conducting the examination as scheduled has caused significant dissatisfaction among the candidates," Dhinakaran added.

Dhinakaran further said that due to the introduction of the new syllabus, candidates have been continuously demanding additional time. "Given that the syllabus for the postgraduate teacher position examination has been revised this year, candidates have been continuously demanding additional time to fully prepare themselves for the examination in accordance with the new syllabus," he said.