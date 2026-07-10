Why Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma Opposed the Mining Of Uranium? Here’s All You Need to Know

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has reiterated that the state government remains firmly opposed to uranium mining. He asserted that this position has been consistently conveyed to both the citizens of the state and the Central government.

The Chief Minister’s remarks on Wednesday come in the wake of fresh concerns raised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU). The student body recently alleged that certain individuals had visited the uranium-rich Domiasiat area to persuade local residents to permit uranium mining. Furthermore, the KSU claimed that many affluent individuals have been purchasing land in the same region, creating apprehensions over a revival of mining activities in the state.

Taking Citizens into Confidence

Addressing reporters, Chief Minister Sangma dismissed suggestions that the administration had altered its position, emphasizing that the state has consistently rejected proposals for uranium extraction. Drawing a parallel to the state's railway connectivity debate, Sangma explained that Meghalaya does not push forward with major projects without securing the confidence and agreement of its citizens.

“We don’t bulldoze. We take people into confidence. We believe in creating consensus and ensuring that we share everything with the people,” he said. The Chief Minister maintained that the government has turned down uranium mining proposals on multiple occasions. He accused certain quarters of creating unnecessary confusion by hinting that the state had softened its stance.

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“This issue has come to us multiple times, and we have rejected it multiple times. There is no need to confuse people by saying that the government is in favour of it. We are not,” Sangma clarified.

A Consistent and Clear Position

The Chief Minister stressed that the government's approach is guided entirely by the interests and aspirations of the public, extending well beyond the uranium issue alone. “The government’s position has always been clear. We have informed both the people of Meghalaya and the Government of India that we do not support uranium mining in the state,” he stated.

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He noted that while proposals for uranium mining have surfaced repeatedly in the past, the state has refused to grant approval each time to safeguard public concerns. “It is therefore incorrect and misleading for anyone to claim that the government is supporting uranium mining,” he added.

Reacting to the KSU’s specific allegations regarding visitors in the Domiasiat area, Sangma assured that he would seek detailed information on the matter.

“If such activities are indeed taking place, the matter should be brought to the notice of the government. We will examine the facts and take appropriate action wherever necessary,” the Chief Minister said. Commercial uranium extraction has remained a highly sensitive political and environmental subject in Meghalaya for decades, drawing persistent opposition from civil society organizations and local groups.

Public Consensus Remains Top Priority

Aligning with the Chief Minister, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar also recently reassured the public that the government will not move forward with uranium mining without widespread public support.

Responding to the anxieties flagged by the KSU, Dhar affirmed that the administration is committed to protecting public interest through active consultation and balanced development. "We are very clear. We are with the people of the state. Uranium mining cannot be allowed unless the whole state is on board," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Dhar added that the government prioritizes verifying facts whenever specific concerns or allegations are brought to light. "The government is always trying to verify whether people are on board. That is our top priority," he noted. He further maintained that the state's development initiatives are designed solely to drive overall growth and do not harbor adverse motives.