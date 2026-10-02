‘Why Silent On Disha Salian Case?’: Republic Confronts Dino Morea As Mumbai Police Questions Actor For 7 Hours

New Delhi: Actor Dino Morea was confronted by Republic over the Disha Salian case as he arrived for questioning in connection with the alleged Mithi River desilting scam, with the actor facing nearly seven hours of questioning by the Mumbai Police.

As Morea appeared before the Mumbai Police on Friday, Republic confronted the actor and questioned him over his silence on the Disha Salian case, which has returned to the spotlight following a fresh investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Morea was questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged Mithi River desilting scam. The probe is being led by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is examining alleged financial irregularities linked to contracts and work undertaken for the river's desilting and maintenance.

Dino Morea Questioned In Mithi River Probe

Morea reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office on Friday to join the investigation. According to Mumbai Police, the actor was questioned on the basis of certain leads that emerged during the probe into the alleged scam.

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The investigation centres on allegations of financial irregularities involving contractors and officials associated with work undertaken to desilt the Mithi River and strengthen Mumbai's flood-prevention infrastructure.

Morea's name has come up in the investigation over his alleged association with contractors and officials who are under scrutiny in connection with the alleged diversion or embezzlement of public funds.

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The Mithi River desilting project gained greater significance after the devastating Mumbai floods of 2005. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic agencies subsequently undertook extensive work to clear the riverbed and improve its carrying capacity as part of efforts to prevent flooding.

Investigations into the implementation of the project have since raised questions over whether the quantum of desilting work reported on paper matched the work actually carried out on the ground.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted searches in 2025 at multiple locations in Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence, as part of its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The searches targeted individuals and entities allegedly linked to contractors and officials being investigated over the suspected financial irregularities.

Why Is Disha Salian Case Back In Focus?

The latest questioning of Morea comes against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny surrounding the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Salian was found dead in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Her death was initially registered as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Her death came days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, leading to intense public attention and speculation surrounding the two cases.

The Disha Salian case has now returned to the centre of the investigation following developments before the Bombay High Court and the subsequent registration of a fresh FIR by the CBI.

On September 2, the Bombay High Court passed an order following a petition concerning the circumstances surrounding Salian's death. Subsequently, the CBI registered a fresh FIR on September 14.

The fresh case followed a statement submitted by Salian's father, Satish Salian, in which he alleged that his daughter had been gang-raped and murdered. These are allegations made by her father and remain subject to investigation.

According to Salian family's representative, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, the statement names several individuals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, their bodyguards, Rohan Roy and Rhea Chakraborty, along with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, former police officer Sachin Vaze, former DCP Vishal Thakur and the then police inspector of the Malwani police station.

The naming of individuals in a complaint or statement does not by itself establish criminal wrongdoing, and the allegations are to be examined as part of the investigation.

Morea's Name And The Salian Investigation

Dino Morea has been among the names that have surfaced in the controversy surrounding Salian's death. The actor has faced questions over his alleged links to individuals connected to the case, though the circumstances surrounding Salian's death have been the subject of competing claims and investigations.

The renewed CBI probe has brought the matter back into public focus, particularly after Salian's family sought a fresh investigation into what they allege were circumstances surrounding her death that were not properly investigated earlier.

The CBI's fresh FIR is therefore a significant development in a case that has remained under public scrutiny since 2020.

From Disha Salian To Mithi River Probe

Morea is now facing questioning in a separate investigation concerning alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting project.

The Mumbai Police's EOW is examining the financial and contractual aspects of the project, including allegations that public money meant for flood prevention and drainage-related work may have been misused.

The ED's searches in 2025 formed part of the broader money-laundering investigation into individuals and organisations allegedly connected to the suspected financial irregularities.

While Morea's questioning in the Mithi River case is based on leads being examined by the Mumbai Police, the actor's appearance before the authorities has also brought renewed attention to questions surrounding the Disha Salian case.

It was against this backdrop that Republic confronted Morea over his silence on the Salian case as he arrived for questioning.

The Mumbai Police's questioning of the actor lasted around seven hours as investigators continued examining the leads in the alleged Mithi River desilting scam.