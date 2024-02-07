Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:01 IST
Will Attend Ram Temple Event, Says Nithyananda
Referred to as Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism in his country of Kailasa, the fugitive rape accused tweeted that he will attend the event.
New Delhi: Self-styled godman Nithyananda has announced that he will be attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Nithyananda claimed that he has received a formal invitation for the event.
Referred to as Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism in his self-proclaimed country of Kailasa, the fugitive rape accused wrote on social media platform, X, that he will attend the event.
He wrote,”Don't miss this historic and extraordinary event! Lord Rama will be formally invoked in the temple's main deity during the traditional Prana Pratishtha and will be landing to grace the entire world!”
“Having been formally invited, THE SUPREME PONTIFF OF HINDUISM (SPH), BHAGAVAN SRI NITHYANANDA PARAMASHIVAM will be attending this grand event,” the post further read.
The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha will take place in Ayodhya on January 22, amid the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the event.
Nithyananda is an accused in a rape case which was filed in 2010 on the basis of a complaint by his driver. He was arrested in connection with the case and later released on bail. After a decade, in 2020, the same complainant claimed that the self-proclaimed god had fled the country.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:53 IST
