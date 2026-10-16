'Will Back Pakistan In War Against US': Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore's Remark Sparks Row

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has triggered a political controversy after his remark that India would stand with Pakistan if a war broke out between the United States and Pakistan. The statement drew criticism from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with opposition leaders questioning the BJP's position and seeking a response from its senior leadership.

Rathore's comments sparked a political row after a video of his remarks surfaced, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP of taking contradictory positions on Pakistan. The Rajasthan BJP chief, however, later clarified that his statement had been misinterpreted and was made in the context of a cricket match rather than a military conflict.

What Did Madan Rathore Say?

Rathore reportedly said that if a war broke out between the United States and Pakistan, India would stand with Pakistan because it was a neighbouring country. The remark triggered criticism from opposition parties, who questioned the implications of the statement and demanded clarity from the BJP leadership.

The comments quickly became a political flashpoint, with the Congress and AAP targeting the BJP over its Rajasthan unit chief's statement.

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Congress, AAP Attack BJP

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticised Rathore's remarks and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah endorsed the statement. She also questioned what action the BJP leadership would take in response to the controversy.

The Congress targeted the BJP over what it described as a contradiction between the party's political messaging on Pakistan and Rathore's reported comments. Opposition leaders demanded that the BJP clarify its position and explain whether it agreed with the Rajasthan BJP chief.

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The Aam Aadmi Party also criticised the BJP, questioning how the party would respond to remarks made by one of its senior state leaders. The opposition's criticism centred on the apparent suggestion of support for Pakistan in the event of a war with the United States.

Madan Rathore Issues Clarification

Amid the backlash, Rathore said his remarks had been taken out of context. He clarified that he was referring to an India-Pakistan cricket match at a programme organised for the Muslim community and was not advocating support for Pakistan in a military conflict.

Rathore reportedly said the discussion concerned reactions to India losing a cricket match against Pakistan. He criticised celebrations following an Indian defeat, arguing that bursting firecrackers to celebrate such a result was not an expression of patriotism.

The Rajasthan BJP chief maintained that his comments had been misrepresented and rejected the interpretation that he was advocating a change in India's position towards Pakistan.

His clarification came as the Congress and AAP continued to target the BJP over the original remark, demanding a response from the party's central leadership.