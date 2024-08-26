Published 18:07 IST, August 26th 2024
'Will Boycott Grant': Durga Puja Bodies Reject TMC Govt's Honorarium Over Kolkata Doctor Death
Several Durga Puja committees have announced that this year they won't take Rs 85,000 honorarium offered by CM Mamata Banerjee for Durga Puja occasion.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Durga puja bodies in Bengal have announced to boycott funds from Bengal govt this year | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:07 IST, August 26th 2024