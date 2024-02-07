Advertisement

HYDERABAD: During an event at the Lal Bahadur stadium where appointment letters were handed out to around 7,000 staff nurses, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanath Reddy, on Wednesday, said that his government would fill up two lakh job vaccancies within a year. While making the promise, he also pointed out that the biggest cause for Telangana's statehood agitation was unemployment and that the previous BRS government had not fulfilled the aspirations of the state's youth. “The then BRS government always thought about jobs for their family members but did not pay attention to creating job opportunities for Telangana's unemployed youth,” said Reddy.

"I am asking opposition leader Chandrasekhar Rao. You only think about your family, your daughter, your son, your nephew. Did you think about jobs for our sisters who are children of the poor?"

Furthermore, the CM said that, soon after taking office, he and his cabinet members had met the UPSC chairman to elicit sugestions as the state government had set out to "cleanse" the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in view of leaks of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission during the previous BRS regime.

A new chairman and members have now been appointed to the TSPSC. The government is making efforts to fill up over 15,000 police jobs soon, he said.

"I am giving reassurance to unemployed youth from this podium. It is our responsibility to fill up two lakh government job vacancies within a year. We will fulfil our promise," he said.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had given a word in 2004 at Karimnagar to create Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the state was formed in 2014, Reddy said.

The government headed by him under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi would fulfill the promises made to the people by creating jobs, he said.

After today's recruitment in the health department, appointments would be made in police soon, followed by filling up vacancies in all government departments through the state public service commission, he said.

Reddy also said the reason for organising the event at Lal Bahadur Stadium is that he and his cabinet colleagues took oath of office on December 7 at the same venue.

The chief minister said his colleagues wanted to share the happiness of those receiving the appointment letters and their family members.

While the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues symbolically handed over the appointment letters to some selected candidates, others were told to collect their letters at the counters set up at the L B Stadium.

With inputs from PTI.