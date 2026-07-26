'Will Fulfil Responsibility to the Best of My Ability': Pralhad Joshi's First Reaction After Becoming Education Minister

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accepted the responsibility of leading the Union Education Ministry, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned amid the ongoing examination reform and NEET-related developments.

A six-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Dharwad, Joshi takes on the role at a time when the ministry faces the twin challenge of restoring public confidence in the examination system and advancing key reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pralhad Joshi's First Reaction

Soon after taking charge at Shastri Bhawan, Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility and vowed to live up to expectations.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this responsibility. I will fulfil this responsibility to the best of my ability," he said.

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He added that education plays a vital role in nation-building and assured that he would work towards strengthening the country's education system.

From Student Activist to Union Education Minister

Born in Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi began his political journey as a student activist with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and steadily rose through the organisation, serving in several key party positions, including as the BJP's Karnataka state president.

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Joshi has represented the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004 and is currently serving his sixth consecutive term in Parliament. Over the years, he has earned a reputation as an experienced parliamentarian and organisational leader.

Educational Qualifications

Unlike many of his predecessors in the Education Ministry, Joshi is not an academic by profession. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree and has spent most of his career in public life and politics.

His appointment comes at a time when education reforms, examination security and implementation of the NEP remain the Centre's top priorities.

Ministerial Experience

Joshi brings significant administrative experience to the Education Ministry. He has previously served as the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, where he handled several major policy initiatives.

He currently also holds charge of the Ministries of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, portfolios he will continue to oversee in addition to the Education Ministry.

Joshi assumes office at a crucial juncture. The ministry is under pressure to restore credibility to the examination system following the NEET controversy and demands for greater transparency and accountability in competitive examinations.

Among his immediate priorities are expected to be strengthening examination security, ensuring the smooth implementation of reforms announced by the Centre, advancing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, improving higher education governance and rebuilding the confidence of students and parents.

The government has already announced a series of measures, including stricter anti-paper leak laws, technology-driven examinations and structural reforms in the examination system.

What Lies Ahead