sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ‘Will Shahjahan Be Hanged, Shivraj Chouhan Asks Mamata Banerjee After Passing of Anti-Rape Bill

Published 23:16 IST, September 3rd 2024

‘Will Shahjahan Be Hanged, Shivraj Chouhan Asks Mamata Banerjee After Passing of Anti-Rape Bill

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the anti-rape bill was passed in the West Bengal Assembly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Will Shahjahan Be Hanged, Shivraj Chouhan Asks Mamata Banerjee After Passing of Anti-Rape Bill
‘Will Shahjahan Be Hanged, Shivraj Chouhan Asks Mamata Banerjee After Passing of Anti-Rape Bill | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

23:16 IST, September 3rd 2024