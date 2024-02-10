English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

'Will Take Such an Action...': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami's Warning to Haldwani Rioters

Issuing a stern warning to rioters, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that his administration will come down heavily on the culprits.

Digital Desk
CM Dhami on Haldwani Violence
Pushkar Singh Dhami | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: Issuing a stern warning to rioters, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that his administration will come down heavily on the culprits. "Will take such an action against rioters that it will become an example for the future," Dhami said. Earlier, CM Dhami visited Haldwani, meeting some of the injured. He termed the violence a “planned attack”, and said the stockpiling of arms, stones and petrol bombs suggested this.

"Our women police personnel were brutally thrashed. They even tried to throw a journalist into the flames. It was an attempt to disrupt the atmosphere of social amity and peace for which Uttarakhand is known," he told reporters. "Action will be taken. Law will take its own course," he said, adding, “Every rioter involved in arson and stone pelting should be identified and strictest action taken against them."

Advertisement

Six rioters were killed in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa, officials said Friday as curfew remained enforced in Uttarakhand's Haldwani town. More than 60 people were hurt Thursday as local residents hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and the police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge in a police station which the mob then set on fire. Seven people, including a journalist, were under treatment Friday at three different hospitals. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition. Others had been discharged.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement