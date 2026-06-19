'Willing To Resign, You Decide': Uddhav Thackeray Makes Strong Statement Amid Betrayals
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, on Friday offered to resign from the post of party chief amidst rebellion within the party.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, on Friday offered to resign from the post of party chief amidst rebellion within the party.
Thackeray made the statement while delivering a speech at the foundation day ceremony of Shiv Sena. He said, “I am willing to step down from the post of the President. You decide.”
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