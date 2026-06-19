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  • 'Willing To Resign, You Decide': Uddhav Thackeray Makes Strong Statement Amid Betrayals

'Willing To Resign, You Decide': Uddhav Thackeray Makes Strong Statement Amid Betrayals

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, on Friday offered to resign from the post of party chief amidst rebellion within the party.

Nidhi Sinha
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Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, on Friday offered to  resign from the post of party chief amidst rebellion within the party.

Thackeray made the statement while delivering a speech at the foundation day ceremony of Shiv Sena. He said, “I am willing to step down from the post of the President. You decide.”

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 Nidhi Sinha
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