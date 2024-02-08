Advertisement

Guwahati: An aeroplane-themed restaurant ‘Wings of Hazarika’ is set to launch in Assam, sparking immense enthusiasm among the locals. The arrival of this unique dining establishment on the back of a restaurant truck has left people elated. The sight of the aeroplane on wheels ignited excitement, prompting spontaneous celebrations with dancing and singing. This extraordinary restaurant has created a buzz, and the video arriving in Assam has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the aeroplane, mounted on a truck, rolls into Bhatiaparain the Sivasagar district, marking the establishment of the first aeroplane restaurant in the North-Eastern state. The sheer exuberance of the crowd is evident as they gather along the road, capturing the moment on their phone.

About Wings of Hazarika

'Wings of Hazarika' is the brainchild of Hariprashana Hazarika, an entrepreneur hailing from Sivasagar, Assam. This ambitious project involves transforming a 118-foot-long airplane into a family restaurant set to open in Bhatiapara, Sivasagar district. However, the journey of this unique venture encountered a hurdle when the plane faced an obstruction at the gate of a railway electric pole in Jakhalabandha.

Despite this temporary setback, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the opening of the airplane-themed restaurant remain high. The incident has added a touch of intrigue to the journey of 'Wings of Hazarika,' creating further buzz and interest among the locals.