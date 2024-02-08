English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

'Wings of Hazarika': Airplane-themed Restaurant Arrived on Truck in Assam | WATCH

'Wings of Hazarika' is the brainchild of Hariprashana Hazarika, an entrepreneur hailing from Sivasagar, Assam.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: An aeroplane-themed restaurant ‘Wings of Hazarika’ is set to launch in Assam, sparking immense enthusiasm among the locals. The arrival of this unique dining establishment on the back of a restaurant truck has left people elated. The sight of the aeroplane on wheels ignited excitement, prompting spontaneous celebrations with dancing and singing. This extraordinary restaurant has created a buzz, and the video arriving in Assam has gone viral on social media. 

In the footage, the aeroplane, mounted on a truck, rolls into  Bhatiaparain the Sivasagar district, marking the establishment of the first aeroplane restaurant in the North-Eastern state. The sheer exuberance of the crowd is evident as they gather along the road, capturing the moment on their phone.

Advertisement

About Wings of Hazarika

'Wings of Hazarika' is the brainchild of Hariprashana Hazarika, an entrepreneur hailing from Sivasagar, Assam. This ambitious project involves transforming a 118-foot-long airplane into a family restaurant set to open in Bhatiapara, Sivasagar district. However, the journey of this unique venture encountered a hurdle when the plane faced an obstruction at the gate of a railway electric pole in Jakhalabandha. 

Advertisement

Despite this temporary setback, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the opening of the airplane-themed restaurant remain high. The incident has added a touch of intrigue to the journey of 'Wings of Hazarika,' creating further buzz and interest among the locals.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement