New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning, with Delhi recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 228 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas of the national capital continued to experience poor air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 336 and the area around Akshardham temple registering 327, both falling in the 'very poor' category.

Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 275, while IIT Delhi registered 254 and Vivek Vihar recorded 251, placing these areas in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, the air quality around India Gate and Kartavya Path was comparatively better, with an AQI of 161, falling in the 'moderate' category.

Other areas, including Badarpur (181), Dwarka Sector 8 (173), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (191), RK Puram (188) and Uttam Nagar (173), also recorded AQI levels in the 'moderate' category. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Despite the deteriorating air quality in several parts of the city, visibility around India Gate and Kartavya Path remained clear, with visitors saying that the winter chill was gradually intensifying. Arvind Kumar, who had come from Greater Noida to visit India Gate, said that he visited the monument after a long time to experience the winter weather in the national capital.

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"We live in Greater Noida. But after a long time, we felt like visiting India Gate, the pride of Delhi, and experiencing the winter weather here for ourselves. We also wanted to guide others on how to visit. You can see India Gate clearly right now," he told ANI. Highlighting the visibility conditions, he said that visitors could get a clear view of India Gate and Kartavya Path, while advising people to carry warm clothes as temperatures were gradually falling.

"There are no visibility issues; both are clearly visible," he added. Another commuter, Ashish, who was travelling from Gurugram towards Noida, also spoke about the cold conditions and advised people to wear warm clothes. "It is very cold; keep your jacket and whatever else you have on. Keep your muffler and things like that on," he told ANI.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with mainly clear skies. The weather department has forecast "shallow fog" between November 25 and November 27, with the minimum temperature expected to reach 9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it may consider restricting vehicles operating in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to those complying with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms as part of measures to combat worsening air pollution in the region.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed while hearing a matter concerning air pollution in the national capital."We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," the Bench remarked. The Bench also suggested an alternative arrangement for the supply of essential commodities, proposing the establishment of warehouses at Delhi's borders where goods could be unloaded and subsequently transported into the city using smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles.

Separately, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has introduced district-level action plans, setting a mandatory minimum target of 15 per cent reduction, with the potential to reach 20 per cent, in annual average air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR for 2027.

The Commission has written to the governments of Delhi and other NCR states, calling for comprehensive Annual Action Plans for 2027 at the State, District and Municipal Corporation levels. The plans aim to shift the focus from listing pollution-control activities to achieving measurable outcomes through defined targets, timelines, monitoring parameters and ground-level accountability.

Earlier, CAQM began assessing and ranking Delhi and neighbouring states on their performance in implementing pollution-control measures. Its 2026 report card, covering progress up to October, highlighted gaps in several areas, including industrial inspections, waste management, public transport and pollution-monitoring infrastructure.

According to the report card, none of the four states and Delhi had established the targeted number of green crematoriums. Against a combined target of 421 across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the achievement stood at zero as of October 31.

Industrial inspections also recorded significant shortfalls. Against a combined annual target of 11,607 inspections across the four states, only 2,584 had been completed by October 31.

While Delhi exceeded its target by conducting 1,609 inspections against 979, Haryana completed 177 of its 3,865 targeted inspections. Rajasthan recorded 68 inspections against 2,974, while Uttar Pradesh completed 730 against 3,789. The CAQM has classified performance of 100 per cent as satisfactory, achievement between 75 per cent and less than 100 per cent as needing improvement, and progress below 75 per cent as unsatisfactory.