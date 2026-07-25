'With Immediate Effect Bhi Bol Do...': Minister Jitendra Singh Whispers As CJP's Saurav Das Announces Withdrawal Of Students' Protest | VIDEO

New Delhi: A video from the joint press conference held by Union Ministers and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Saturday is going viral on social media. The video, shows Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh whispering to CJP's Saurav Das to say “with immediate effect” when the later announced the calling off of the students' protest over NEET-UG paper leak and other exam irregularities.

During the presser, Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das declared that the party has withdraw the agitation in “good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines.”

Das then passed the mic to his colleague Ashutosh Ranka. However, Jitendra Singh was not satisfied with his incomplete announcement of the withdrawal of protest. The MoS leaned towards Das and whispered, “Immediate effect bhi boldo…”

The conference was held in New Delhi shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister.

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Pradhan's resignation had been the key demand of the CJP. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has earlier stressed that the protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from his ministerial post.

The second demand of the CJP, that all the FIRs filed against the protesters be withdrawn, has also been accepted by the government. The government also agreed to consider Cockroach Janta Party's 5-point exam reform charter, and to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET-UG 2026 victims.

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