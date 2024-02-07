Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Woman Dies After Husband Throws Her Off Third Floor of Building in Ghaziabad

The police said the incident occurred on Friday when the accused Vikas Kumar, a parking contractor, returned home in an inebriated condition.

Digital Desk
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes. | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident came to limelight from Ghaziabad's Govindpuram, where a woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the third floor of a building by her husband following an argument.

The police said the incident occurred on Friday when the accused Vikas Kumar, a parking contractor,  returned home in an inebriated condition.

Advertisement

Kumar had a heated argument with his wife Shalu, police said.

Abhishek Srivastav, Assistant Commissioner of Police said, "After throwing her off the third floor, he took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead."

Advertisement

Kumar reportedly fled from the hospital after the doctors asked the staff to inform the police. However, he was arrested a few hours later, police said.

"We have lodged an FIR against Kumar for murder. He was sent to jail on Saturday," said the top officer.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World5 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement