Woman Dies After Husband Throws Her Off Third Floor of Building in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident came to limelight from Ghaziabad's Govindpuram, where a woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the third floor of a building by her husband following an argument.

The police said the incident occurred on Friday when the accused Vikas Kumar, a parking contractor, returned home in an inebriated condition.

Kumar had a heated argument with his wife Shalu, police said.

Abhishek Srivastav, Assistant Commissioner of Police said, "After throwing her off the third floor, he took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead."

Kumar reportedly fled from the hospital after the doctors asked the staff to inform the police. However, he was arrested a few hours later, police said.

"We have lodged an FIR against Kumar for murder. He was sent to jail on Saturday," said the top officer.

(With PTI Inputs)