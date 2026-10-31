Woman Jumps To Death With 6-Year-Old Son From 18th Floor Of Building In Pune, Police Recover Note

Pune: A woman jumped to her death along with her six-year-old son from the 18th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday, October 31. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining a note recovered from the scene to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Ekta Bhangde, 33, and her son Madhav Bhangde, six. The incident occurred at Signature Park society in the Thergaon-Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday evening, October 30, at around 6.30 pm. The family, originally from Rajasthan, had been living in the residential complex for the past two years. They resided on the seventh floor of the building.

According to preliminary information, Ekta's husband, Manoj Bhangde, 35, who works as an engineer at an IT company in Yerawada, had left for work at around 10 am on Friday. Ekta and their son were at home at the time.

The incident came to light after residents heard a loud noise near the building's internal duct and rushed downstairs, where they found the woman and child. The Wakad police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the residential complex, which reportedly showed Ekta taking her son in an elevator to the 18th floor shortly before the incident. Their footwear was also found near the gallery railing on that floor.

Police Recover 7-8 Page Note

A significant development in the investigation is the recovery of a seven-to-eight-page note from the woman's residence. The note reportedly contained references to her prolonged health problems, concerns about her son's future and her feelings towards her husband.

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Ekta had allegedly been suffering from a spinal condition for several years and had sought treatment at multiple hospitals. However, she had reportedly not received a definitive diagnosis.

According to the contents of the note, she asked her husband to remarry after her death and rebuild his life. She also reportedly expressed concerns about how her son would cope with her absence and feared that he would repeatedly miss her.

The note reportedly mentioned her decision to take her son along, stating that he would continue asking about his mother after her death. She also expressed apprehension that having a child might make it difficult for her husband to remarry.

Police are examining the contents of the note and investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The claims and circumstances mentioned in the note are being verified as part of the investigation.