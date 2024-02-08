Advertisement

Bhopal: A video of a woman tehsildar in Madhya Pradesh talking rudely to farmers has gone viral. The video has received sharp reactions, including that from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The CM has ordered the removal of the Sonkatch tehsildar from her field post.

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting at farmers and calling them a chick hatched from an egg. The incident is said to be in Kumhariya village of Dewas district.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has warned the administrators to maintain a decorum while interacting with the public. He asked them to avoid derogatory language which will not be tolerated.

According to sources, the woman tehsildar, identified as Anjali Gupta, went to talk to farmers who were protesting over installation of an electricity tower in the area. Gupta lost her cool soon after a farmer said to that that it was her fault which led to the delay of project.

Advertisement

In the video, she can be heard shouting,”They are chicks, not yet hatched from the egg and already talking big. They are talking about dying and killing. How did you say that I am responsible? Am I from MPPTCL (Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited)? I am a tehsildar. Whose project is it? It is the government's project. Who has chosen the government? You have chosen it. Have I chosen the govt? How am I responsible?” At the end of the video, she was seen grabbing the phone from the person recording video.