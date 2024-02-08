English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Woman Tehsildar Transferred by MP CM After She Loses Cool During Argument With Farmers

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting at farmers and calling them a chick hatched from an egg.

Manisha Roy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal: A video of a woman tehsildar in Madhya Pradesh talking rudely to farmers has gone viral. The video has received sharp reactions, including that from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The CM has ordered the removal of the Sonkatch tehsildar from her field post.

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting at farmers and calling them a chick hatched from an egg. The incident is said to be in Kumhariya village of Dewas district. 

Advertisement

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has warned the administrators to maintain a decorum while interacting with the public. He asked them to avoid derogatory language which will not be tolerated. 

According to sources, the woman tehsildar, identified as Anjali Gupta, went to talk to farmers who were protesting over installation of an electricity tower in the area. Gupta lost her cool soon after a farmer said to that that it was her fault which led to the delay of project. 

Advertisement

In the video, she can be heard shouting,”They are chicks, not yet hatched from the egg and already talking big. They are talking about dying and killing. How did you say that I am responsible? Am I from MPPTCL (Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited)? I am a tehsildar. Whose project is it? It is the government's project. Who has chosen the government? You have chosen it. Have I chosen the govt? How am I responsible?” At the end of the video, she was seen grabbing the phone from the person recording video. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement