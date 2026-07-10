'Women Must Know How To Cook; 1st Become Expert Mother Before...': UP Guv Anandiben Patel's Advice Leaves Internet Divided

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday stated that women should at least know how to cook food at home. She also advised women to first become "expert mothers" before becoming IAS officers or teachers.

The governor made the remarks at the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Kanpur. During her address, Patel suggested that professional success should not come at the expense of family responsibilities.

“Mahilao…ko kam se kam parivaar me jo khaana banta hai wo to usko aana hi chahiyae…Chahe aap adhyapak bano, ya IAS officer bano…ek expert maa bano pehle.”

She added that a mother should teach their daughters how to independently support themselves if they face any problems at their in-laws' house.

The governor's advice left the internet divided, with a woman saying, “Hon'ble Governor madam with due respect we women can decide what we want in life kindly refrain from dictating women what to do, how to live our life. Motherhood is not compulsory it should be personal choice. Food is basic necessity for survival it should be learned by everyone irrespective of gender.”

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Meanwhile, a man appreciated the governor's advice, saying, "This is a great advice to women because in the race to be in 12 to 14 hour jobs with men, women have given up on their responsibility towards being a pillar of strength for her children and even for her husband. She has no time left and chasing money in a stupid job model."

Several people stated that cooking is a basic skill that everyone must know, irrespective of gender.

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‘Continue Your Career Even After Marriage…’: Anandiben Patel

During her address at the convocation ceremony, Anandiben Patel also advised women to continue their education and careers even after marriage while also contributing to their families and society.

Patel further linked domestic violence and crimes against women to a decline in moral values. She said education should not be judged solely through degrees and marks, arguing that academic knowledge must be accompanied by ethics and character-building.