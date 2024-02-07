Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, revealed his intention to lead a delegation comprising cabinet members, MLAs, and Lok Sabha MPs from the state to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Consequently, he decided not to attend the idol consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

During discussions with reporters at the Tata Marathon held in the morning, the CM expressed, “Rather than having a limited number of individuals attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, my preference is to organise a visit for all state cabinet members, MLAs, and parliamentarians at a later date.” Highlighting the significance of the temple in terms of faith and pride, he emphasised, “The mandir holds deep meaning for us, and I aspire to include officials and devotees in our visit to the Ram Mandir.”

Shinde informed that preparations for Monday's ceremony included instructing officials to conduct a thorough cleanliness drive in temples and adorn them with decorative lights. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also informed reporters in Nagpur that he plans to undertake a 'Ram seva' visit to Ayodhya in February.