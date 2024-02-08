Advertisement

Ajmer: Adobe WordsCount has announced the much-anticipated return of ‘WordsCount - The Festival of Words’ on February 9 and February 10. This prestigious event will be hosted at the renowned Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan, promising an enriching celebration of language and the exchange of ideas.

"Adobe WordsCount - The Festival of Words" stands as a beacon for the power of language, offering a unique platform where ideas become the currency, and the wealth is shared through words.

With a carefully curated program that promotes inclusivity, the festival champions the power of words to connect people and bridge ideological gaps. In an era dominated by divisive social media, WordsCount stands out for its emphasis on meaningful dialogue, particularly with the youth, offering a refreshing antidote to polarisation.

Advaita Kala, Founder, and Curator of WordsCount, conveyed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event. She said, “In a polarised world, the festival highlights the essential nature of civil and engaging discourse. We are thrilled to welcome esteemed speakers who contribute significantly to public discourse, and we look forward to celebrating the profound impact of words with all our attendees.” Advaita Kala is an award winning screenwriter of the film Kahaani and an author.

The festival's event itinerary promises an enriching experience for all participants. Highlights include sessions on topics ranging from creativity in the age of artificial intelligence to democracy's megaphone - the changing face of media. The festival will be inaugurated by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Renowned speakers such as Prasoon Joshi, Sandip Ghose (CEO MP Birla Cement), Pawan Khera, and Vikas Bhale (Principal Secretary, Govt of Rajasthan) will share their insights and engage in thought-provoking discussions.

The closing address of the festival will be delivered by 28th Chief of Army Staff General Manoj M Naravane. Adobe is the presenting partner for Words Count 2024 at Mayo College, Ajmer. Mala Sharma, VP & GM Creative Cloud Adobe will be attending the festival and will be in a conversation with Prasoon Joshi.

WordsCount - The Festival of Words: Know Event Itinerary

Day 1: February 9, 2024

06:30 PM: Inauguration by Shri Shiv Raj Chauhan, Former Chief Minister of MP

06:45 PM: Cultural Program by Mayo College students

07:00 PM: Session - "Being Mama - A Journey into the Heart." In conversation with Shri

Shivraj Singh Chauhan on becoming Mama ji for lakhs of people.



Day 2 - February 10, 2024

10:00 AM: Opening Session - "Creativity in the Time of Artificial Intelligence" Prasoon

Joshi in Conversation with Mala Sharma, VP and GM, Adobe.

11:00 AM: Constructing the Future: Envisioning and Building a New India with Sandip

Ghose, Vikas Bhale, Mala Sharma, and Prof Dipankar Sengupta.

02:00 PM: How the Opposition Fuels Democracy: The Vital Role of Contrasting Voices

by Pawan Khera.

03:00 PM: In Pursuit of Peace - India's Defence Strategy for Peace with Lt. Gen SH

Kulkarni, PVSM, AVSM, VSM(Retd), Sandeep Unnithan, and Abhijit Iyer Mitra.

04:15 PM: Democracy's Megaphone - The Changing Face of Media with Pallavi Ghosh,

Anand Ranganathan, and Abhijit Iyer Mitra.

06:30 PM: Closing Session - A Conversation with Valour Sandeep Unnithan in Conversation with General Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd) Former Army Chief.

Event Details

Date: February 9-10, 2024

Venue: Mayo College, Srinagar Road, Alwar Gate, Ajmer, Rajasthan 305001. For more information and registration, visit www.wordscount.in